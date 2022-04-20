SRMIST Donates Rs 1.10 Crores To Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

Kattankulathur (The Hawk): The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Deemed to be University has donated Rs.1.10 crores to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF)in an effort to effectively support efforts of the Government of Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic .

SRMIST's Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram campus Dr. R. Shivakumar and Co-Chairman Mr. S. Niranjan met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin and handed over the contribution of Rs 1.10 crores on behalf of SRMIST to fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, who is also a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha),Perambalur Constituency mentioned that the amount donated to TNCMPRF was the generous contribution of all employeesworking in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Trichy campuses and all other institutions under Valliammai Societyto curb the spread of corona virus.

It is appreciable that the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has taken timely and earnest action to curb the spread of Corona Virus across the state.

In support of the steps taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu, SRMIST has also been playing a key role in treating of COVID 19 patients at its hospitals in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani (SIMS Hospital) and Trichy including providing quarantine facilities with 1300 beds at above Hospitals. Photo caption: SRMIST's Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram campus Dr. R. Shivakumar and Co-Chairman Mr. S. Niranjan met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin and handed over the contribution of Rs 1.10 crores on behalf of SRMIST to fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.