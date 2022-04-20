SRMAP's exclusive liaison with APSSDC to provide quality training to the students

Mangalagiri (The Hawk): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has provided an exclusive opportunity for our students at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh with the Online Internship Programme of one Month to forty-five days. The programme exposes, engages and educates students through real-world experience and live projects by utilising latest industry tools such as Android, web development using React JS & Django, Python, embedded printed circuit board, AWS Cloud etc.

Around 1140 students of B.Tech first, second and third year of SRM University-AP have registered for the Online Internship Programme in different areas as per their choice. Furthermore, out of the total 1140 registered students, 821 students are doing Online Internship in Phase-I, and the remaining others will get a chance at the Phase-II of the programme. It is an amazingly great opportunity that APSSDC has provided for the students. The Online Internship Programme is curved out to play a pivotal role for our SRM University-AP students with the experience needed to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Simultaneously, it will help students to enhance their ability and confidence to secure their dream job in IT and Core sectors. SRM University-AP profoundly appreciates the motivating initiative by APSSDC for our students and other technical institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.