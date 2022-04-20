SRM University-AP receives oxygen concentrators from collaborator TEC-NTHU





















Taiwan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati (The Hawk): As the famous saying goes, "A friend in need is a friend indeed." Bearing the signature of a true friend, Taiwan Education Centre - National Tsing Hua University (TEC-NTHU) has presented five oxygen concentrators to SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh. The powerful and lightweight oxygen concentrators can run around the clock with a maximum flow of 5 litres/minute. The Programme Office for Taiwan Education Center in India handed over the oxygen concentrators to the Medical Centre, SRM University-AP, on May 20, 2021.

SRM University-AP has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Taiwan Education Centre - National Tsing Hua University (TEC-NTHU) for bilateral exchange of knowledge and wisdom. TEC-NTHU is in the process of opening a TEC-SRMAP centre on the university campus to provide certificate courses on the Chinese (Mandarin) language. The centre will also assist the students towards the academic opportunities and scholarships available in Taiwan. An instructor in this regard has already been recruited by SRM University-AP.

A well-populated country like India has been hit hard by the repeated waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis for oxygen and other medical supplies are very much evident throughout the nation. SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, sincerely expresses gratitude towards Taiwan Education Centre - National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) for their kind gesture in the trying time.

Dr Vajja Sambasiva Rao, the Vice-chancellor of SRM University - AP, thanked Prof. Wei-Chung Wang, Program Office Director for TEC-NTHU for their very generous support at this juncture. The oxygen concentrators are currently used by the faculty members and their families who require oxygen support due to COVID19 infection