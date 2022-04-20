SRM IST Provides Incredible Options To Study Abroad For Students With SAT Scores

Kattankulathur (The Hawk): SRM Institute of Science and Technology– SRMIST(formerly known as SRM University), Chennai, India, as a member of the India Global Higher Education Alliance of the US based College Board, which conducts the SAT examinations, is offering attractive scholarshipsof up to 35% for students with SAT scores.

SRMIST offers exciting options, one should never miss, be it Transfer / Twining program to study abroad after 2 yearsat SRM and completing the final 2 years abroad for the degree to be awarded by the overseas university , or after completing graduation , or in opting for a top – notch job through campus placement. With over 200 MoUs with universities overseas, the options are unlimited.

On the job front, SRMIST offers incredible opportunities for placement.This year, the achievements have been remarkable with 8500+ job offers, 625+ companies recruiting, with a top salary of Rs. 41.6L, the highest ever by any university in India.

SRMIST is a highly preferred university in India, QS 4 Star Rated Top No 1 Multi-Stream University, with over 50,000 students from across India, and 64 countries, 3,200 faculty, Semester Abroad Programs, Industry Internships, Student run Clubs and Labs. It offers a wide range of programs in Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Management, Science and Humanities, Law and Agricultural Sciences.

If you are an NRI/PIO/OCI seeking B. Tech degree, to avail domestic fee, one can apply through Admission(www.srmist.edu.in). SRMJEEE stands cancelled due to the Pandemic. Admissions are now based on the ranking of marks obtained in 12th Standard / Equivalent through E-Counselling starting in the first week of August 2020.

Those who are NRI/PIO/OCI or Foreigncategory, can proceed to apply in the International Admission Category, availing amazing scholarships with fee waivers of 25% to 35% under merit and 40% for SAARC countries and Africa.

Others can apply in the Admissions India category forE- counselling and Interview based admissionsfor M.Tech, MBA BBA, Education, Hotel Management, Allied Health Sciences (except Medicine and Dental) and Science & Humanities UG and PG,programs. For all B.Tech programs, the Admission India category is based on 12th Standard / Equivalentobtained.

Aspiring students can start the on line application processes by visiting www.srmist.edu.in



