SRM Chancellor Inaugurates New Campus For Agricultural Science, Paarivendhar Telemedicine Centre

Kattankulathur (The Hawk): Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, M.P., today inaugurated the new campus for the College of Agricultural Science and the Paarivendhar Telemedicine Centre on the occasion of his birthday.

The new campus of the College of Agricultural Science will function from Vendhar Nagar, Baburayanpettai, Chengalpattu district and the Paarivendhar Telemedicine Centre is to function from SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCHRC) in Kattankulathur. The event was presided over by SRMIST's Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, Pro Vice Chancellor (S&H) Dr. R Balasubramanian, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhselvan, Registrar Dr. N Sethuraman, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical) of SRM MCHRC Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar.

Speaking at the event which was held virtually, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, "The agriculture school was started a few years back in SRMIST in a small way, now they have a place of their own with all facilities."

"SRM has always played a key role in helping the neighbourhood in which it functions. So I hope Vendhar Nagar will also grow as our agricultural college grows," he added. He then urged students to come forward to make use of the facilities at the college.

On the opening of the Telemedicine centre, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, "SMR MCHRC has always been providing treatment at a nominal rate and is also the centre for COVAXIN clinical trial in Tamil Nadu. Now with the opening of this Telemedicine centre, it will try and give solutions to all our medical problems from the comfort of our homes."

Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, said, "It is an auspicious day for us to start anything new on our Chancellor's birthday. Our Founder-Chancellor always wanted an agriculturist to become the Chief Minister of our State and now his wish has come true as our present CM comes from an agricultural family. SRM MCHRC is known for its COVAXIN clinical trial and now we hope that our newly opened Telemedicine centre also become one of the most sought after."

He also urged that the faculty and students here should make SRMIST be recognized as an Institute of Eminence and world-class universities globally. On the occasion, construction works at the College of Agricultural Science were given dress materials. Health camp and Siddha preventive medicines to fight COVID 19 were also provided to about 1200 villagers. Paarivendhar Telemedicine Centre will function on all days, except Sundays and government holidays, from 8 am to 4 pm. Regular teleconsulting will be provided by senior doctors (professors) in all specialities. This telemedicine centre will function as per the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI). The initial consultation fee would be Rs. 400 and Rs.250 will be charged for a review. For scheduling appointments call 044 47432303/ 7358026016 or email to hemalatm@srmist.edu.in.