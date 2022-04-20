SRK: Not comfortable about buying underwear online

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn''t feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online.

"I am going to plug my own brandsa I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing," Shah Rukh said.

SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here.

The actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that''s why he doesn''t like sleeping much.

"It''s a waste of life," he asserted.

Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: "There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter."

--IANS