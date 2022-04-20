SRK wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with adorable picture of son AbRam

Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday wished his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, by sharing a lovely picture of youngest son AbRam Khan.

The 54-year-old actor put out a post on Instagram and shared a picture of his seven-year-old son praying. In the picture shared by the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor, AbRam, in silhoutte, is raising hands in supplicaton.

Along with the lovely picture of his son, the 'Raees' star noted," Eid Mubarak to everyone."

As the country is going through a crisis situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor wished for peace, happiness and health. He added, "May this day and actually every day bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone, give yourself a self hug."

Scores of celebrities including Ishaan Khatter and fans liked the adorable post and the post garnered more than 2 lakh likes within first 29 minutes of being posted.

Earlier in the day, several other Bollywood celebrities took to social media today to extend Eid wishes to their fans.

—ANI