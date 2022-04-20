SRK to be part of 'One World Together At Home' event to support healthcare workers

Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has pledged to be a part of the global initiative- 'One World Together At Home' to support the front-line health care workers and the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 54-year-old star took to Twitter and confirmed being a part of the digital special by Global Citizen. He tweeted, "Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @glblctznand @WHOfor One World: #TogetherAtHome -- a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: http://glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH"

The global event 'One World: Together At Home' is a one-night multi-hour digital broadcast event that has been curated by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. The mega event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. It will feature appearances by global stars including Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, John Legend, Taylor Swift among others. 'One World: Together At Home' will be streamlined on April 18. (ANI)