SRK shooting special song with Sunny Leone for 'Raees'

Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday began shooting with actress Sunny Leone for an item song for his coming film Raees. Shah Rukh, 50, is shaking a leg with Sunny in a reprise version of the 1980 chartbuster Laila O Laila from the film Qurbaani. The original track featured Feroz Khan and Zeenat Amaan. A special set has been created here at Mehboob studio. "It's a dance track, an item number which is part of the film and not an end-credit song. The set is that of an old retro bar. The situation is that it is a bar where they are selling alcohol in the pretext of selling cold drinks. That is where Sunny is dancing," a source from the set told PTI. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is set in 1980s Gujarat. It tells the story of bootlegger Raees Khan (Shah Rukh) whose business is challenged and eventually thwarted by a police officer played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "The song will be shot for four days. Right now Shah Rukh's entry shot will be filmed. There are 50 junior artists and 20 dancers," the source said. Recently, Leone's face-off with a journalist on a talk show won her lot of praises. Everyone from Anushka Sharma to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took a stand for the actress. Superstar Aamir Khan expressed his desire to work with her. This will be the first time Leone will be sharing the screen space with a superstar, after her cameo in Akshay Kumar's "Singh is Bliing" last year. Leone, 34, has previously shot for items songs in films like Hate Story 2('Pink Lips) and Shootout at Wadala ('Laila'). Raees, which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is scheduled to release this Eid.