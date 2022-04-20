SRK learns 'Sultan' moves from Salman on 50th birthday

Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are known to share a bittersweet bond, embraced each other on the former's 50th birthday. Their bonhomie was reflected in the chemistry they once shared onscreen in "Karan Arjun". "Bhai teaching me the moves for 'Sultan' on my birthday," SRK tweeted alongside one photograph, in which the two actors are seen smiling at each other and sharing a hug. Casually dressed, they even give a glimpse of their toned biceps, defying the fact that they're both now 50. For another such image, Shah Rukh gave the caption, "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", clearly promoting Salman's forthcoming Diwali release. The actors, who have featured together in films like "Karan Arjun", "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", have had public fights in the past, but they have off and on been seen hugging each other at iftaar parties and other such events. Around the time of release of Salman's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", SRK had reached out to his own fans to support the movie, while Salman has mentioned Shah Rukh's success story on past seasons of the show "Bigg Boss".