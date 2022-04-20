SRK, Alia reveal first look of 'Dear Zindagi'

Mumbai:�Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt revealed the first look and the release date of their upcoming film, titled "Dear Zindagi", via a playful Twitter chat. The movie, directed by Gauri Shinde, is releasing on November 25. Alia first tweeted a note with a photo from the movie. In the photo, Alia and Shah Rukh appear chatting seriously about something. "Dear Zindagi, Is it OK to not be OK? Alia," she tweeted with the photo, tagging SRK. The actor replied, "Dear Alia, See the Sun is up. The sky is kinda blue. Sort of beautiful. So it's OK if you are not OK. As long as you take care of one person... And that one person is you. SRK." "She has a lot of questions. He has all the answers. Here's the 1st look of #DearZindagi, releasing on November 25!," the official handle of SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted. According to reports, SRK will help Alia navigate her her life and relationships. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor and Angad Bedi also star.