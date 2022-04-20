SRK's 'extreme intolerance' comment leaves Salman in a fix

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan says he is always left in a position to "explain" whenever his colleague Shah Rukh Khan gets involved in any controversy. Shah Rukh's comment on "extreme intolerance" in India earlier this week landed him in a soup, leading BJP MP Yogi Adityanath to compare the actor to Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed, and another Hindutva proponent, Sadhvi Prachi dubbing the actor a "Pakistani agent". Asked to comment on it, Salman quipped: "SRK says something and leaves, then I come into picture. He says something and then I have to come and (explain)." Salman expressed his views during a promotional visit for his forthcoming film "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" -- releasing on November 12 -- in the city on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his co-star Sonam Kapoor. The "Kick" star first tried to evade the question about the political furore as he emphasised that he was not "aware" of Shah Rukh's remarks on intolerance. "We hugged each other, but I don't know what he has said," Salman said, referring to a photograph that Shah Rukh shared after his 50th birthday. Salman had gone to wish Shah Rukh on November 2 on his special day. Then, SRK took to Twitter to share a candid moment of the meeting, in which the duo can be seen embracing each other. SRK and Salman are known for their bittersweet bond off-screen, but on the big screen, they have shared the frame in films like "Karan Arjun", "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". For some time now, it seems they are writing a new chapter of healthy competition in Bollywood as Shah Rukh unveiled the first look of "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and Salman has maintained that there will be 'double dhamaal' with his "Sultan" and Shah Rukh's "Raees" releasing on Eid in 2016.