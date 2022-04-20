Srishti Jain meditates to stay calm, stress-free

Mumbai: Actress Srishti Jain feels the Covid 19 pandemic and restrictions have impacted everyone one way or the other. The actress reveals that she follows a certain routine to ensure that she keeps negativity at bay.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted one and all. It has made everyone, including me, feel scared and worried. However, I try to be positive in every situation. In fact, I have inculcated several habits that help me deal with stress and give me peace of mind. First of all, I start my day slightly different from others. As soon as I get up in the morning, I usually meditate, and I consciously stay away from my phone or any gadgets for at least an hour," she said.

The actress emphasises on the importance of staying away from the phone and spending time with family. She believes it plays an important role in keeping her calm.

"I have breakfast with my family and only then do I touch my phone. I guess all this helps me avoid any kind of stress after waking up. Also, when I am home and have free time or when I come back after a stressful day, I go and sit with my family or just my sister and speak to them. I go for walks, too. All this really helps me stay positive and I hope everyone inculcates this into their lifestyle as well," added Srishti, who is currently seen in the Zee Tv show "Humariwali Good News" as Navya.

—IANS