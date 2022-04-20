Sripriya vows to transform Mylapore into Singapore if elected

Chennai: Actor turned politician Sripriya, who is contesting from Mylapore constituency in Chennai on a Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) ticket, has promised voters that she would transform Mylapore into Singapore.

While speaking to IANS, the noted south Indian actor said, "People of Mylapore are in support of me and I get a warm welcome wherever I go. If this love and affection is transferred to votes, I will create an upset victory here."

The actor, who has also directed a few Tamil and Telugu movies, said that she had chosen MNM to bring in changes in the society and among the people of Tamil Nadu who have been hitherto neglected by both the AIADMK and DMK.

Sripriya, has won the Tamil Nadu state award for the best actress for "Aval Appadithan" has also directed award winning Tamil movie, "Malini 22" which is a remake of the Malayalam super hit "Female 22".

Mylapore has a large concentration of Malayali voters. Sripriya told IANS, "The Malayali community knows me very well as I was a heroine in several Malayalam movies. Kamal Haasan is a rage among the Malayali community and being part of his party will help me secure a large number of Malayali votes."

Sripriya is fighting a three cornered battle with sitting MLA R. Natarajan of AIADMK and T. Velu of DMK.

