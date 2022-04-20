Srinagar-Leh national highway closed due to snow

Srinagar: The national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley was again closed on Monday due to fresh snowfall since last night.

It was snowing at Zojia pass, Meenmarg, Sonamarg and Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, on the highway, official sources told UNI.

They said the highway was recently reopened for traffic after remaining closed for four days due to snowfall and slippery road conditions.

However, there is fresh forecast for rain and snow on the highway during the next 72 hours which will affect traffic movement.

Traffic on the highway was suspended this morning as there was fresh snowfall, they said, that adding few inches of snowfall was recorded at Drass, Meenmarg and about eight inches at Zojila pass. The road has become very slippery and there is also threat of avalanche, they said adding snow clearance operation will be launched once the snow stops.

The authorities from UT Ladakh and Kashmir have decided to keep the highway open till December end if there is no heavy snowfall. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway have already put in place sophisticated machines and men for snow clearance operation.

The highway remained closed during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The Centre has also started construction of a tunnel at Zojila pass to make it all weather road.

—UNI