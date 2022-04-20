Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to snow, landslides

Srinagar: The 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was closed on Monday due to snowfall and landslides, a traffic police official said. Today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were to ply from Jammu to Srinagar and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from the opposite direction, he told UNI. He said after initially allowing movement of some vehicles in the morning, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended after landslides and shooting stones at Batery Cheshma and Panthyal, triggered by rain. There were about three to four inches of snowfall at Jawahar tunnel, Banihal and Shaitan Nallah and it was still snowing heavily when the reports last received at 0945 hrs, he said adding the road has become slippery due to which traffic movement was stopped. The upper heights in Banihal on Jawahar tunnel area received more than one feet of snowfall, he said. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has already put sophisticated machines and men at different places to clear the landslides and snow. However, continued snow and shooting stones are hampering the road clearance operation. He said traffic will be resumed only after receiving green signal from the NHAI and BRO besides traffic police personnel deployed at different places on the highway. However, he said, there is a forecast for more snow and rain during the next few days which could affect highway. People are advised to travel on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban, he said. He said as per schedule LMVs were to ply from Jammu to Srinagar while HMVs from the opposite direction. Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying passengers, are stranded on the highway.

—UNI