Srinagar is on Pak's radar, steps taken to bring back misguided youth: DGP

Srinagar: Appealing people not to provide shelter to militants as they are agents of destruction, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said every possible step will be taken to bring back the misguided youth.

Mr Singh said that Srinagar is on the radar of Pakistan and its sponsored militant outfits as these groups are trying to find foothold in the city. However, he said police and the forces are alive to the situation and that is unprecedented operations in which the city have been conducted.

With the active cooperation of parents, 24 youth have been brought back from militant ranks this year.

The DGP said that in Srinagar city grid is firmly in place, adding that this year seven successful operations have been carried out in the city.

He appealed to the people not to provide shelter to the terrorists as they are agents of destruction. He said that youth are not becoming militants on their own but are being made militants and added that Pakistan and its sponsored militant groups are making all-out efforts to involve our youth in terror activities.

The DGP said that the unfortunate incident of killing of Advocate Babar Qadri is being investigated at a very fast pace with good progress so far adding that Police would be able to crack the case very soon.

He said that killing of civilian and political workers are being carried out on the directions of Pakistan to disturb peace and to suppress voices exposing Pakistan and its stooges promoting militancy here.

