Srinagar experiences its coldest night of the season thus far at minus 2.2

Srinagar (The Hawk): Jammu and Kashmir experienced dry weather during the past 24 hours, with Tuesday's minus 2.2 degree night in Srinagar marking the season's lowest night so far.

The next 24 hours were forecast to provide dry, chilly weather with foggy mornings, according to the Meteorological (MeT) office.

"At minus 2.2, Srinagar had the coldest night of the season so far," a MeT department official said, adding that J&K and Ladakh should expect dry, chilly weather with hazy mornings during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures in Srinagar were - 2.2, Pahalgam was negative 4.2, and Gulmarg was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Drass Town in Ladakh at - 12.1, in Kargil at minus 11, and in Leh at minus 8.6.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 9.4, Batote 5.1, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

(Inputs from Agencies)