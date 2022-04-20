Srinagar encounter: two militants killed, operation continues

Srinagar: Two militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Monday in the outskirts of the Srinagar, a police spokesman said.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants at Khanmoh area of city outskirts, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in the wee hours today.

All the roads leading to the area were closed and exit point sealed, he said adding when the security forces were moving towards a particular area encounter ensued.

He said two militants were killed so far and the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited, they said.

—UNI