Srinagar's Krishna Dhaba reopens 2 months after terrorist attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Krishna Dhaba, a restaurant in Srinagar that was previously attacked by terrorists in February, reopened on Tuesday after nearly two months.

The restaurant was closed after the owner's son was killed in the attack.

Ramesh Kumar, the Dhaba's owner said, "Life is all about moving on, so I am back to work again."

On February 17, terrorists belonging to the 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force', an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had attacked Krishna Dhaba' in Srinagar's Durganag area when 24 foreign diplomats were visiting the union territory.

Two days later, Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested three terrorists of 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force' in connection with the attack, which police said was aimed at terrorising non-locals living in the valley and disrupting tourist activity.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Suhail Ahmad Mir, resident of Dangerpora Nowgam, Owais Manzoor Sofi, resident of Dangarpora and Vilayat Aziz Mir, a resident of Hanipora Wampora Pulwama.

The police had said that the arrest of the trio and the recovery of weapon of crime (pistol) and grenade, along with other incriminating material including the bike used by them, within hours of attack is a big success for the Jammu and Kashmir police. (ANI)