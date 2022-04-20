Srijan scam: Noida, Gzb flats, shops among properties worth Rs 14 cr seized

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached properties worth Rs 14.32 crore belonging to Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL), that includes 20 flats and 19 shops in different states across the country in connection with its probe into a money laundering case relating to embezzlement of government funds.

The ED in a statement said that the agency has attached movable, as well as immovable properties, that includes 20 flats in Noida, Ghaziabad, Pune, Ranchi, Bhagalpur and Patna; besides 19 Shops in Noida, Ghaziabad and Bhagalpur; 33 land plots or houses in Bihar; a Volkswagen car and available balances in bank accounts amounting to Rs 4.84 crore.

The ED took over the probe against SMVSSL and others on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Its probe has revealed that from 2003-04 onwards funds to the tune of Rs 557 crore have been siphoned off from the government accounts after being illegally transferred to the bank accounts of SMVSSL in Bihar''s Bhagalpur.

It said that late Manorma Devi was the Secretary of society SMVSSL since inception till her death on February 13, 2017 and was the main accused, who along with others involved in misappropriating the government funds in collusion with government officials and bank officials.

"The money so transferred into the bank accounts of the SMVSSL was further transferred through RTGS/Cash/Cheques to various entities," the ED said, adding that these illegally transferred funds were also utilized to acquire properties in the name of family members of Manorma Devi, government officials and others.

--IANS