Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary: Fans remember late superstar

Mumbai: On the 57th birth anniversary of Sridevi, fans took to social media to pay homage to the late Bollywood superstar.

From sharing Sridevi's iconic scenes and songs from her films to uploading her pictures, fans flooded social media with tributes on Thursday.

"Remembering a legend and forever acting queen #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. There will never be another actress on par with her," a user tweeted.

'Her contribution to our film industry can't be forgotten," another one wrote.

Sridevi died aged 54 in February 2018, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor earlier took to social media and posted a black and white picture on Instagram, where she hugs her mother.

"I love you mumma," Janhvi captioned the image.

