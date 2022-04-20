Sri Lankan PM offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Sunday, arrived in Varanasi and offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Rajapaksa arrived in Varanasi at the Lal Bahadur Shastri airport and was given a warm welcome by senior officials.

He then drove straight to the Kashi Vishwanath temple where he participated in the 'puja' in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The 'puja' was conducted by a team of 'pundits' who offered 'prasad' to the visiting dignitary after the 'aarti'.

The Sri Lanka Prime Minister then visited the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers.

After a brief halt at the hotel, he will visit Sarnath, 10 kilometers from Varanasi, and will pay tributes at the Dhamek Stupa where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon to five disciples after attaining enlightenment.

Rajapaksa is on a four day-visit to India.

—IANS



