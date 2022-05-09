Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 foreigners, seizes 240 kg narcotics in international waters

Accurate information regarding the type of narcotics along with the amount of substance seized will be further verified after the consignment is brought ashore, reported the Daily Mirror.

It is estimated that the heroin confiscated during the operation is worth approximately LKR 4,800 million in the open market. However, accurate information regarding the type of narcotics along with the amount of substance seized will be further verified after the consignment is brought ashore, reported the Daily Mirror. The special operation was conducted by the Offshore Patrol Vessel SLNS Sayurala which put on surveillance for about three weeks in the international waters. In one such surveillance, the SLNS Sayurala spotted a stateless foreign fishing vessel, which raised suspicions.

Although on detection, when SLNS Sayurala asked the vessel to stop for searching it tried to escape despite warning firing shots. It resulted in the collision of the vessel with SLNS Sayurala inflicting damage to the vessel, reported the Daily Mirror. It is suspected that the smugglers were trying to get the narcotics transferred and fetch them into the country in the foreign fishing vessel. They assumed that they would be able to carry out this act under the guise of a fishing vessel, engaged in fishing activities.

The identities of the accused foreign nationals have not been confirmed as of yet. However, the Sri Lankan Navy accompanied by the Police Narcotic Bureau will dive further into this matter. They would carry further investigations and legal proceedings forward, reported the Daily Mirror—AN