Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 6 Indian Fishermen On Poaching Charges

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen and seized their boat allegedly for poaching in country's territorial waters. The arrest was made on Saturday night near the Kovilan lighthouse, Jaffna. According to information from the Sri Lankan Army website, the fishermen and the boat were captured for crossing the IMBL. The fishermen were the residents of Nambuthalai in Ramanathapuram district and the boat was owned by a person from Nagapattinam. The fishermen leaders said that they have set sail from Nambuthalai on February 18. With this incident, 29 fishermen and six fishing boats are under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities in the month of February alone. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss called upon the Indian government to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government and to work for the release of fishermen and the boats under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities. —IANS