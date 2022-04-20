Sri Lankan navy arrests 33 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram: As many as 33 Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly poaching in the country's waters near Neduntheevu, officials said today. The SL navy personnel arrested 33 fishermen belonging to Nagapattinam district when they were fishing near Neduntheevu in Sri Lankan waters last night, Fisheries Department sources said. The fishermen were arrested and the five boats, in which they were travelling, were also seized, Joint Director, Fisheries Department of Nagapattinam, Subburaj said here. All of them were taken to Kangesanthurai, he said. PTI