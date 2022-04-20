Sri Lankan brace against beach pollution when a ship burns













Colombo: Sri Lankan Navy soldiers are wary of debris being washed ashore from Singapore-registered container ship MVX-Press Pearl, which has been burning for eight consecutive days off the coast of Colombo Harbor in Sri Lanka.



Authorities have reduced the risk of acid as it is neutralized by seawater.

However, Lahandapura said large amounts of oil could reach the tourism and fishing areas of Negombo, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the capital.

Officials added that troops would be deployed to clean Negombo Beach as needed.

"Given the very rough seas and strong monsoon winds, it is impossible to put a boom around the ship to contain the spill.

"Our best option is to clean the beach. Any clearing operation, if not months, will take weeks."

Last September, Oil tanker It ignited on the east coast of Sri Lanka after the crew died in an engine room explosion.

The fire was extinguished more than a week later with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, but the New Diamond Tanker left an oil spill 40 km (25 miles) long. Sri Lanka has demanded that owners pay $ 17 million in cleanup costs.

Twenty-five crew members of X-Press Pearl evacuated on Tuesday after the explosion. One was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The ship was carrying about 1,500 containers on its way from Gujarat, India to Colombo. The ship is moored 14 kilometers (7.5 nautical miles) offshore and can be seen from Negombo.

Residents who cleaned the plastic wreckage on Wednesday were barred from entering the beach on Thursday due to the deployment of troops.

Sri Lanka is also under strict blockade to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

—AFP