Sri Lanka To Launch First-Ever Luxury Electric Supercar In 2020

Sri Lanka will launch its first-ever luxury electric supercar named "Vega" in April 2020, marking a new milestone in the island nation's automobile industry. The master builder of the luxury car, techno-entrepreneur Harsha Subasinghe, who is the chief executive of CodeGen, said that following a test drive of the Vega last week, the "supercar" will be launched at the annual International Motor Show in Geneva in 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Subasinghe said that the 300 kw battery-powered car with a 240 km range would be the first-ever luxury, all-electric "supercar" made in Sri Lanka and in the Asian region. "The supercar is presently at test levels. Vega does a quick zero-to-100 mph in 3.1 seconds. It is a 900 bhp supercar and is designed, both interior and exterior, and manufactured locally," Subasinghe said.

"We are ready to do something new for our country. I am sure it will be a product that will make all Sri Lankans really proud. We also wanted to encourage our youth to take Sri Lanka forward."

--IANS