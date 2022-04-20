Sri Lanka rejects Rajapakse's revenge allegations

Colombo: The newly-elected Sri Lankan government Thursday refuted allegations of political revenge made by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa. Media Minister Gayantha Karunathillake said the allegations were baseless and that the present government was committed to charging all those involved in corruption, Xinhua reported. "The former president can say what he wants but this government has appointed a high-level committee to investigate bribery charges against those involved in it. We will not tolerate such misdeeds...," the minister said. The minister further refuted allegations that the former president's supporters were also being harassed, saying if anyone had a complaint, it would be investigated upon promptly by the police. Rajapaksa, earlier in the week, urged Maithripala Sirisena's new government to stop taking revenge on him and his supporters. Speaking to reporters in Kandy, Rajapakse had said that it was the first time in his political history that his house was searched for something which was not there. The police searched his home situated in the south of the country for a luxury sports car but did not find anything and Rajapakse had expressed disappointment over the search operation. "I find that political revenge is being sought. This must stop," he said. Rajapakse was defeated by Sirisena, his one-time health minister, in the recently conducted presidential polls. IANS