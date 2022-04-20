Sri Lanka Cancels Flights To Pakistan Till March 4

Colombo: In wake of heightened tensions between its two neighbours, Srilanka has cancelled all its flights to Pakistan until March 4.

"This flight cancellation is due to the decision taken by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan to temporarily close the country's airspace until March 4th", SriLankan Airlines Media Spokesman Deepal Perera said. According to Srilanka's official news portal, the airline is closely monitoring the situation and will take measures to recommence the flights between Sri Lanka and Pakistan soon after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority reopens its airspace.

Pakistan closed its airspace on Feb 27 after tensions escalated with India in the wake of the Pulwama attack on February 14 by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), forcing airlines over the world to cancel or divert flights from Pakistan. UNI