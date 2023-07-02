Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

Mumbai: Television actress Sreejita De, who was last seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has taken wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape, in Germany.

The actress recently posted wedding photos to her Instagram account.

The couple, who first met at a cafe, had planned to get married by early 2021. But because of the Covid-19 outbreak, their plan couldn't materialize.

Michael, initially from Germany currently working in India, got down on his knees in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in January last year to propose to Sreejita De.

Sreejita posted the pictures to Instagram along with the caption, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand."

In the first picture, she and Michael were standing in a church and looking at the altar. She can be seen in a pristine white gown while Michael looked dapper in a black suit. Sreejita was with minimal makeup and wearing a diamond necklace. Another photo showed the pair kissing after the ceremony.

Later on this year, the actress will marry Michael with the traditional Bengali ritual.—Inputs from Agencies