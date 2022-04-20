Sreejesh, Harmanpreet among FIH nominations for 2016

Chandigarh: Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh of India is among the five male goalkeepers nominated by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the year 2016. Juan Vivaldi (Argentina), Jaap Stockmann (Netherlands), Vincent Vanasch (Belgium) and David Harte (Ireland) are the other nominations in the fray in the goalkeeper's category. Another Indian player Harmanpreet Singh is among the five male under-23 years nominations the 2016 Rising Star of the Year. Others are Arthur van Doren (Belgium), Christopher R?hr (Germany), Jorrit Croon (Netherlands) and Timm Herzbruch (Germany). The FIH has announced the nominees for the 2016 Hockey Stars Awards, the annual prizes recognising the best players, goalkeepers, rising stars, coaches and umpires in a given calendar year. The announcement was made during the Hockey Revolution Part 2 Conference which is currently taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to a statement by the FIH. Five male and five female nominees have been selected for each award. The Player, Goalkeeper and Rising Star awards were selected by a panel consisting of the FIH Athletes' Committee, Continental Federations, Coaches and media. All awards are based on performance at international events during the 2016 season, as well as the player's overall contribution to the sport. Winners will be decided by the combined results of an online vote that is open to the public and a peer vote from international athletes. Voting for Players, Goalkeepers and Rising Stars will open on 16 November and closes on 2 December. The Coach of the Year nominations, three from each gender, were selected by the FIH High Performance and Coaching Panel, with winners decided by a peer vote. The 2016 Umpire Award winners, one male and one female, will be selected by the FIH Umpiring Committee. All winners will be announced in January 2017. Nominees are presented in no particular order. 2016 Player of the Year nominations Women: Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR); Stacey Michelsen (NZL); Alex Danson (GBR); Naomi van As (NED). Men: Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz F?rste (GER); Tobias Hauke (GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG). 2016 Goalkeeper of the Year nominations Women: Maddie Hinch (GBR); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Jackie Briggs (USA); Belen Succi (ARG). Men: Juan Vivaldi (ARG); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Vincent Vanasch (BEL); David Harte (IRL); Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (IND) 2016 Rising Star of the Year nominations (Players under 23) Women: Maria Granatto (ARG); Lily Owsley (GBR); Nike Lorenz (GER); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Florencia Habif (ARG). Men: Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher R?hr (GER); Jorrit Croon (NED); Harmanpreet Singh (IND); Timm Herzbruch (GER). 2016 Coach of the Year nominations Women: Alyson Annan (AUS); Karen Brown (GBR); Janneke Schopman (USA). Men: Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (BEL). UNI