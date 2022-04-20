Sr IPS Officer Allegedly Took Bribe To Let Off Punjab Criminal; UP Govt Orders Probe

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a high level probe into the reported charges against a senior IPS officer of the state for letting off a hardcore criminal of Punjab from the state. The said officer, reported to be of an Inspector General of Police (IG) rank, had let off a criminal identified as Gopi Ghanshyampura, mastermind of the Nabha jail break in Patiala district of Punjab, by accepting a bribe of Rs 45 lakh. State government spokesperson and state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters here today that a probe has been ordered and the guilty officials would not be spared. "The Yogi Adityanath government has zero tolerance towards corruption and crime hence no one, whosoever he might be, would be spared, if found guilty," the Minister said. He said an ADG rank police officer have been asked to investigate the matter. However, when asked that ''can an ADG rank officer investigate into the charge against an IG, who is just a post below, the minister refused to answer. According to the report, Gopi went missing from Shahjahanpur after one of the accused in the Nabha jail break Hajinder Singh Bhullar alias Vicki Gond in his Facebook account had said that UP police has arrested Gopi in Sahajahanpur last week. But police refused the same. Later, the Punjab police was reported to have lodged a complaint with UP when it was found that an IPS officer took Rs 45 lakh as a bribe to let off the criminal. The incident was also under scrutiny by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Sources said in the deal, a senior Congress leader of Sultanpur Sandeep Tiwari alias Pintu was involved and immediately, he was arrested. Later, two others Harjinder and Amandeep from Pilibhit were arrested and they too along with Pintu admitted the involvement of the senior IPS officer in the incident. State Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar too had confirmed that the government had information about the incident and a probe was underway. "We cannot say anything till the probe is completed," he said. More UNI