Sr BJP leader Tathagata slams Bengal party chief Dilip for being 'elusive'

Kolkata (The Hawk): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tathagata Roy, who has been critical of the party's ticket distribution in the last assembly election, has said that he has prepared a detailed report on the reasons for the party's loss in the elections.

The veteran leader had cast doubts on the usefulness of the many Trinammol Congress (TMC) turncoats inducted in the saffron camp in the run-up to the elections. He had also generated lot of heat when he tweeted about "nogoreer notira" (city actresses), referring to the celebrity women candidates, who were given tickets to contest for the legislative assembly. "These women were so politically stupid that they had gone on a steamer trip with TMC's playboy-politician Madan Mitra less than a month before elections and shot selfies with him," he wrote.

He was immediately slammed by the BJP's star candidates for making such cheap comments.

"It must not be forgotten that a BJP electoral ticket carries with it substantial money for running the election. Or for other purposes!" he also wrote.

In a fresh tweet on Wednesday, the former Tripura and Meghalaya governor wrote: "A very close person came crying today. Said a few thousand men who had worked for BJP hv bn driven out by Trinamooli goons. They will possibly have to pay hefty sums of money to be allowed to return. I am helpless. Of the state leaders KSA have run away. D doesn't receive calls!," read the tweet of Tathagata.

The former governor was referring to the ongoing post-poll violence by the alleged Trinamool Congress goons and along with it slammed BJP West Bengal observers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shiv Prakjash, Arvind Menon and BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for the poll debacle.

Roy alleged that tickets were given "while sitting in Hastings and 7-star hotels to incoming garbage from TMC".

The senior leader expressed his concern over the ongoing post-poll violence in the state. "Calcutta High Court has praised the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for curbing the violence but the reality is the violence and also the cut-money of the TMC is still continuing in West Bengal. We will have to wait and watch whether the Calcutta High Court's verdict that all the absconding leaders should be sent back home actually gets implemented or not," said the former governor of Tripura.

Notably, Calcutta High Court on May 31 constituted a three-member committee to enable those who had to leave their house due to post-poll violence return home by June 4.

On the other hand, slamming Tathagata, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that those who never visit the field take to social media to malign others.

"There are leaders who never visit the ground and interact with people but instead they slam others on social media, especially those who actually work for the party and increase its strength," said Ghosh.

Ghosh added that some people, who are "mentally unstable" and have "no other work" are busy in talking all this.