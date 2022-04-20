Spycam In Girls School Toilet In UP, Video Went Viral, Principal Arrested

Maharajganj: A school principal was arrested along with her brother and two other teachers by the police in Uttar Pradesh. The police acted after videos of girl students in the school toilet went viral on social media. Videos in question were made using a hidden cam.

The students and parents reached the school on Thursday and staged protests. The protest has forced the administration to act.

"This [Thursday] morning, students along with their guardians protested against the videos of girls' toilet in the school," ASP Maharajganj Ashutosh Shukla was quoted by PTI. He said a team of police officers reached the spot and arrested the school principal, her brother and two teachers who were fired from the school.

ASP Shukla aslo said that the principal, a woman, was also the owner of the school.

Girl students, according to a report by DNA, alleged that they had seen their social science teacher hanging around the girls' toilets in a suspicious manner for several days in the past. One of the girls had even complained to her class teacher about her discomfort while using the toilet particularly when the teacher was around.

Meanwhile, the cops have seized the mobile and laptop of the social science teacher, a man, and sent for the forensic examination. The school principal has, however, claimed that she had no information about the camera. "I am the principal of the school for the last 20 years and I have a good reputation. I don't know anything about the hidden camera and the videos could be fake. Anyway, the school management will fully cooperate in finding the real culprits," she said.

The four accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. "During initial investigation it was found that the principal's brother had installed the camera in the girls' toilet five-six months ago. Two teachers of the school discovered it and posted the videos on social media. However, the videos were not noticed by many. The administration ousted them from the school and they again posted the videos on social media," the ASP was further quoted by PTI.