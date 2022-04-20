Spurt in Covid-19 cases in Agra, most from Jamaat

Agra: The increasing Covid-19 cases in Agra, mostly linked to the March Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, has put the preparedness of the Uttar Pradesh government under stress.

Till Saturday morning, Agra recorded the coronavirus positive cases tally at 47. Reports on more samples sent for testing are expected by the evening. District authorities said that so far they have quarantined around 120 Tablighis.

The state government has directed the local police to tighten the lockdown and carry out extensive sanitisation and screening operations in areas around mosques and in Muslim neighbourhoods. The situation in Firozabad is, however, said to be grim after dozens of Tablighis hiding in various mosques were rounded up and their samples sent for testing. The district has so far reported six positive cases.

The Agra police has carried out flag marches in several localities. FIRs were registered against violators and the quarantined Tablighis have been warned that they would be booked under NSA if complaints of misbehaviour by them reached the administration.

Strict monitoring through use of the integrated CCTV camera network, with most road crossings linked to a central control room in the municipal corporation complex, has left the roads deserted. Only vegetable vendors were being allowed to move around the colonies.

Officials fear that the count of Covid-19 positive cases may rise. The lockdown woes, meanwhile continue, after complaints from several localities of shortage of essentials.

Local charity and philanthropic organisations have been active providing food packets to distressed people.

NGO Help Agra''s Mukesh Jain said, "Our group will provide them water bottles and eatables to keep their health level high."

