Spurned lover throws acid on girl, surrenders

New Delhi : A 23-year-old spurned lover threw acid on a girl residing in his neighbourhood here on Wednesday morning. She had refused his marriage proposal a week ago, police said.





The attacker, identified as Ravi -- known by his first name -- then surrendered at a police station admitting his crime.





Police said the incident took place around 10.30 a.m. when the 20-year-old girl was standing outside her residence in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar and was talking to someone on phone.





The victim, who sustained burn injuries in the attack, is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and stated to be out of danger.





Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS that the victim received burn injuries on the right side of her lips, neck and shoulder.





"Within an hour of the incident, the accused surrendered at Sangam Vihar Police Station. We immediately took him under custody and approached the victim's family members," Baaniya said.





The official said that the Ravi, who resides only a few metres away from the victim's home, confessed to police that he threw the diluted form of acid on the girl as she turned down his repeated marriage proposals.





"The attacker also suspected that the girl's marriage was fixed by her family members and she used to talk to the person whom she was to get married," Baaniya added.





Victim's family members informed police that the accused approached them recently with a proposal to marry with their daughter but they refused him last week as we got to know about some of his bad habits like consuming alcohol and addiction of drug.





"The family members blamed that the attacker had also approached their daughter in the market two-three days ago and slapped her when she refused her marriage proposal once again. They did not lodge any case over the incident. He also threatened her with dire consequences," said another police official.





--IANS



