Mumbai: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced the launch of ''Sony Ten Pit Stop and ''Sony Ten India Stay Fit -- fun and engaging digital sessions for their audiences across the country.

Fitness and Sports enthusiasts can now stream the two new online segments exclusively on the official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages of the sports network.

''Sony Ten Pit Stop'' is a first digital micro-property where viewers will have a closer look at their favourite global sports stars and legends sharing their insights on the current landscape of sports and life.

The segments will include live and non-live interactions with athletes as well as throwback highlight moments and will help to fill the sports void in the lives of viewers.

''Sony Ten Pit Stop'' has already featured Jemimah Rodrigues and in the coming weeks, sports enthusiasts will witness cricket, football and other sports stars and legends on the segment.

In the coming weeks, fans can look forward to watching Spanish footballer Gaizka Mendieta as well as Australia''s David Warner amongst others live on ''Sony Ten Pit Stop''.

''Sony Ten India Stay Fit'' will showcase the personal fitness regimes of world-class athletes across various sports and will aim to inspire fitness enthusiasts to stay fit while staying home during these challenging times.

Being home to some of the biggest and fittest athletes in the world, the sessions will give access to viewers and followers a glimpse of the fitness and diet regimes of their favourite sports personalities while being confined at home.

With no more gyms, jogs or outdoor sports, SPSN has joined hands with well-known athletes like Holly Holm, Stephen Thompson, Michelle Waterson, Wendell Carter Jr, Isaiah Thomas and Larry Nance Jr who will share their various health routines that is aiding them to stay both physically and mentally active at home.

Neville Bastawalla, Head  Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, "We are hosting sports stars and legends on two new digital segments who are sharing interesting and light-hearted sports banter, behind the scenes action of our players on the field as well as personal fitness tips and healthy eating advice while staying in the safe confines of their homes."

--IANS