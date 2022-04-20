SPSN comes up with digital program on Indian Olympic heroes

Mumbai: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will bring fans closer to some of the biggest names in Indian Olympic history with the launch of the new 15-episode digital series called 'Sony Ten presents The Medal of Glory'.

Hosted by renowned anchor, commentator and sports presenter Raman Bhanot, the series will commence from Friday.

Bhanot, a veteran in the field of sports commentary and India's first sportscaster at the Olympic channel, will indulge in conversations with various renowned Olympic medal winners such as Leander Paes, Abhinav Bindra, Sakshi Malik, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar and others.

"It has been an amazing experience to interview these Olympians who have shared their stories in a candid and engaging manner. The series takes an inside look at what's keeping them occupied during this lockdown period, lesser known incidents about their successful Olympic campaign and more," said Bhanot.

The series will showcase never-heard-before conversations with Olympians talking about how they are faring during the lockdown, their fitness and diet regimes, their journey to victory, representing India at international tournaments and the importance of hitting the ground running once life resumes normalcy.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: "This is a first for Sony Sports in the digital space, a very unique initiative where we've tried to bring fans up close and personal with our own Olympic Champions."

"These are unique circumstances for the sports community & we are hopeful that such initiatives will fuel renewed interest and excitement amongst the sporting community"

Source: IANS