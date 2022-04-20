Spruce up your Work From Home spot

New Delhi: With an extended lockdown, working from home (WFH) has become a way of life these days. Conference calls being bang centre of this new lifestyle-- be it client meetings or brainstorming sessions.

In this scenario, how you present yourself and space at your home can make all the difference; and even the point of conversation after the call amongst others. If you are worry about what your home looks like on-screen, when video chatting, you''re not the only one.

Here are some tips from Nagabhushan Hegde, Head of Design, Script by Godrej & Boyce on how to style the spot you WFH from, and make a lasting impression.

Own Your Set-Up

Before you hop on that conference call, turn your computer and camera on to see what''s behind you and play around with different arrangements. Find a cosy spot near your window to make the best use of natural light. Lighting is not only essential to reduce the strain on the eyes, but it can also create a clean aesthetic aura around your space.

Sit facing the window so you are visible during the call, and let your cupboard or bookshelf be the background canvas.

Accentuate with ergonomics

Raise your laptop and bring it up to eye level by stacking it over a pile of books. This also showcases your living space at a more flattering angle and is comfortable for your neck as well. Pull in a single comfy chair and prop yourself onto a pillow for lumbar support. You can also put a pillow under your feet to support your posture

Express yourself

Your space is a reflection of who you are - that''s the thumb rule. Use colours and patterns you love to create a space that inspires you. It''s time to bring out your artwork, add a few plants, place a colourful water bottle, family photos, vacation curios and show off those collectables you are protective of. Small touches, such as these provide a thoughtful and warm touch.

Play with themes

Is your mojo industrial-glam or your ultra-cosy? Let your vibe inspire the background theme. This is not only a way to destress but also reflects your energy. If you''re looking for a more calming aura for your space, add elements in cream, blue and white like photos to scented candles. You can even go for a travel theme and make your space seem like you''re on vacation while working so add your best travel finds and mementoes to create the appropriate backdrop.

Eliminate clutter

Arrange your furniture in such a way that it makes space rather than filling space. While highlighting your personality through your space is a great idea, it''s important to not clutter your area and allow enough breathing space. Try not to overdo it like cramming too many books together or filling your shelves with knick-knacks. A small plant, a photo frame and a few of your favourite reads work well.





--IANS