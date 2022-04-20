Spot these rare and exotic animals only in India

New Delhi: With over millions of species breathing on earth, the world celebrates Wildlife Day today, March 3, to raise awareness of global flora and fauna. There are many rare and extoic animals that can be found only in India.

Wildlife plays an important role for the earth, as it scientifically balances the environment and ensures harmonious co-existence among beings. Indian wildlife sanctuaries are home to rare, beautiful and elusive species of animals that can be found only in our country. From lion-tailed macaque in the Western Ghats of India to Sangai, subspecies of brow-antlered deer that holds cultural significance in Manipur, here are some wildlife sanctuaries worth visiting, curated by Booking.com curates to bring you a little closer to the beautiful species.

1. Lion-tailed macaque, Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary

—IANS