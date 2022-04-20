Sportswoman assaulted by neighbour in Agra

Agra: A state-level badminton player was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour with intent to outrage her modesty in Agra's Ghosi locality.

The 21-year-old woman, who has also represented Uttar Pradesh at the national level in 2016 and 2019, told reporters that she was sleeping in her house post her workout, when her neighbour Vinod entered her house around 9.30 a.m. and allegedly touched her inappropriately and when she opposed, he assaulted her.

The incident took place two days ago, but the FIR was registered only after the intervention of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Babloo Kumar.

The victim said, "No one was in the house at that time when the incident took place. Her younger brother, who was at some distance from the house heard her screams and came to her rescue.

However, soon after this, Vinod's family members also gathered there and beat up her brother and his friend, who supported the victim.

"When I approached the Sadar Bazar police station to lodge a complaint, I was told that a cross-FIR would also be lodged by the other party present there. I was advised to reach a compromise as my career will be jeopardised if I was named in an FIR. So, I dropped the idea of lodging an FIR and returned home," she said.

The victim further said, "The family of the accused again attacked us and ridiculed us for not being able to take any action against them. Then I approached the SSP demanding registration of an FIR as the neighbouring family was threatening to ruin my career and kill my family members if I raised my voice against them."

The SSP said an FIR was registered against eight people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), at the Sadar Bazar police station.

"Two accused have been arrested and the matter is under investigation," the SSP said.

—IANS