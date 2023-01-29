Sports Ministry launches app for KIYG 2023

Bhopal: A mobile application specifically designed for the athletes competing in the next Khelo India Youth Games has been launched by the Ministry of Sports.

From the 30th of January to the 11th of February, the Games will be held in Bhopal.

With just the touch of a button, the app will make it possible to access any and all information regarding the Games. Athletes have the opportunity, prior to the beginning of the Games, to use the app to check and see if their validated documents have been successfully uploaded.—Inputs from Agencies