Sports Minister Arvind Pandey Inaugurates Two-Day National Taekwondo Championship

The 12th National Taekwondo Championship being organized by the Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association commenced at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur today.The two-day-long championship was inaugurated in the presence of Uttarakhand Sports Minister Arvind Pandey, Chairman Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association Dr. S Farooq, Acting President UKSTA Raunak Jain, Organising & General Secretary UKSTA Javed Khan, Ex VC HNB Garhwal University IP Saxena, GM Lee Wanyoung, and GM Tae Joon Sung. Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Arvind Pandey said, "My best wishes to all the Taekwondo players present here, who have been wanting to compete in a championship and have generously participated in this championship in our state. It would be a dream come true to see players emerging from this championship and representing our nation in future Taekwondo championships at the global level!” During the program, all the dignitaries paid their tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. This was followed by the release of Rising Era Volume - IV by the Sports Minister and other guests present on the occasion.Addressing the players, the Chairman of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association, Dr. S Farooq, said, " This is a golden opportunity, a unique platform for all the young Taekwondo players present here from different parts of the country to rise in their career and achieve unprecedented success. I am sure that many players who have come to take part in this national-level tournament will one day represent our country at the international level and win gold medals!" The Taekwondo Championship is being organized in all weight categories, which will include Senior, Junior, Sub-Junior, and cadets.Over 15 states, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, and Sikkim are participating in this two-day-long championship. The occasion was also graced by the Treasurer Hina Habib, Joint Secretary Raza Hussain, and Mohd Umar among others.