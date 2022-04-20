Sports Injury Clinic In AIIMS Rishikesh To Give Special Benefit To Players Injured During Game Activity

Rishikesh (The Hawk): To facilitate treatment for sportspersons and youth injured during sports injury, a sports injury clinic is available in AIIMS Rishikesh. Special benefit of this facility will be given to the players who are injured during the game activity.

During the performance of the games, if the players suffer injuries related to knee, shoulder and hip ligaments or sockets, they will now be fully treated at AIIMS Rishikesh. There was no special hospital or clinic in Uttarakhand to treat sports injury. But now this facility has started in AIIMS Rishikesh. A special 'Sports Injury Clinic' is now open at AIIMS by increasing facilities.

Professor Ravikant, director AIIMS said that the players and youth are facing these problems during the game. In view of this problem, a special 'Sports Injury Clinic' has been start in AIIMS. While 'Sports Injury Center' will also going to open soon. A team of doctors from the Trauma Surgery, Orthopedics and Physical Medical Department is available to treat patients in sports injury clinics. Professor Ravikant said that the sportspersons and youth of the state who were injured during the Sports Injury will be given proper treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh. Apart from this, military persons, sports persons and others will be given special priority in collaboration with Army Training Center and Sports Training Center of Uttarakhand and other states.

About this Dr. Mo. Quamar Azam, HOD Trauma Surgery said that sports injury is also called ligament injury. During the ligament injury, a person suffers from a broken knee or the balance of his knee joints is prominent. Apart from this, many times the knee joints also slip from their place. These joints connect one bone to another. It is not detected in X-ray or CT scan. He said that sports injury patients are already being treated at AIIMS. But now expanding the services, a special sports injury clinic has been started separately in this department. In sports like cycling, skating, cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, the players whose knee or elbow is broken will get special benefit from the facility of this clinic. AIIMS also has a gate training lab and robotic rehab machine for treatment of sports injury. Dr. Azam said that last year, 438 people underwent ligament surgery in Trauma Department. While around 2000 people with ligament injury have also been treated during two and a half years. Most of these cases are of falling from a bike or breaking a knee.

Symptoms Of Sports Ligaments Injury:

On ligament injury, the knee joint connecting one bone to the other bone is broken. The balance of the legs deteriorates while walking, the person is unable to walk in a balanced manner, aching shoulder, having difficulty in climbing the ladder, walking with the feet, not raising the arm properly and having bone pain while working Are symptoms.