Sports helped me fighting years long depression: Deepika

New Delhi:�Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed sports has changed her life and even taught her to fight with her two-year long depression. The 30-year-old "Bajirao Mastani" actress took to Facebook to motivate youth in playing any sport. The "Bajirao Mastani" star, who is a badminton player, stated about how sport has kept her going and helped her to face difficult situations. "Sport has taught me how to handle failure. It has also taught me how to handle success. It has kept me grounded. It has taught me humility." Deepika mentioned that the never dying athlete inside the actress gave her the strength to fight. "Two years ago I struggled with depression. I was sinking. I almost gave up. But it was the athlete in me that gave me the strength to fight and never ever give up!" Appealing to the young minds, the actress wrote "every girl and every boy and every woman and every man...play a sport... because it changed my life...and it will change yours too!" Calling sport one of the main reasons of her survival she went on writing, "Sport has taught me how to survive! It has taught me how to fight! It has made me unstoppable!" The actress also mentioned about her father's formula to be perfect, "When I was growing up my father said to me, "To be the best, always remember the three D's - Discipline, Dedication and Determination. Follow your heart. Do what you are passionate about."