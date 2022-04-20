Sports adventure event organised to promote adventure tourism in Kashmir

Gulmarg: As the valley received fresh snowfall, government organised first Snow Slalom Cycling event in Gulmarg on December 12. Main objective of the snow slalom cycling was to promote adventure tourism in the Valley. J&K administration is on its toes to revive tourism after COVID-19's impact. This event was organised by Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK), Mountain Biking Association (MBA) in collaboration with the tourism department. Gulmarg is one of the best skiing destinations in Kashmir. Cycling lovers were enjoying the adventure sports in the world famous ski resort Gulmarg.

—ANI