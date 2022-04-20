Split In SP: Shivpal Forms A New Secular Front

Etawah/Lucknow: After over five years of covert and overt infighting and over a month of crushing defeat, the Samajwadi Party formally split today as erstwhile SP patriarch Malayam Singh Yadav 's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav announced the launch of a new political front ''Samajwadi Secular Morcha''. Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav will head the new front. ''Good riddance'' was the instant response of the Akhilesh Yadav camp. Akhilesh Yadav later welcomed the move saying ''I have no information whether any front has been announced, I heard a few days ago about the proposal. I welcome the move. We Samajwadis are always in the state of alert to face any scrutiny and challenge and always come out with flying colours. Strengthening the secularism is the need of the hour and such front will work for the purpose''. SP founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1992 split in its silver jubilee year. With the split in the party, the first family of the party also stands divided with Mulayam Singh, his brothers and son all pulling in different directions. The Morcha will enlist the support of different political parties and fight for the cause of social justice and secularism. Shivpal Yadav claimed that his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav will head the new outfit. Mulayam Singh Yadav, however is yet to officially confirm his new status as he is presently the patron of the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal Yadav announced the formation of new political front in Etawah. When asked whether he has obtained the approval of Mulayam Singh Yadav he shot back saying ''Do you think such a big decision could have been taken without his approval''. He said the prime aim of the Morcha is to strengthen the forces of secularism and social justice. "Neta ji ko unka sammaan vapas dilane, aur Samajawadion ko ek saath laane ke liye is morcha ka gathan kiyaa gayaa hai'' (To restore the respect of Netaji, and to bring the real samajwadis together, we have decided to float the secular front) said Shivpal Yadav in Etawah . Both Mulayam Singh Shivpal Yadav are in Etawah and had a long meeting at the residence of their brother-in-law Agent Singh Yadav. Shivpal Yadav made the announcement of floating new morcha at the residence of Agent Singh Yadav. Mulayam Singh refused to answer the queries of the waiting reporters whether he will head the new front. Earlier this week, Shivpal Yadav had threatened to form new secular front if Akhilesh did not hand over the reins of the party to his father Mulayam Singh. Akhilesh took over the SP on January 1 this year; a few days ahead of the state assembly elections were announced. The Samajwadi Party contested the polls in alliance with the Congress under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. SP suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP. After filing his nomination for the state polls in January, Shivpal had declared his intent to form a new party once the election results were declared. The move of Shivpal Yadav to float new political front ahead of the crucial urban local bodies elections in June and President's elections in July has dealt a severe blow to the efforts of the opposition parties to forge a united front or `grand alliance' against the BJP. Soon after the assembly election results were announced on March 11, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati had expressed its desire to join hands with anti BJP parties. Akhilesh Yadav had endorsed the idea of Ms Mayawati. The floating of new front by Shivpal Yadav will not only weaken the Samajwadi Party, but it is also a serious jolt to the efforts for united opposition which will immensely benefit the BJP.

