Split In SP Complete, Will Never Return: Amar Singh

Mirzapur: Asserting that the split in the Samajwadi Party was now complete, expelled leader Amar Singh today said he will never return to that party.

"The split in the Samajwadi Party is now complete…they have no political mechanism to save it, he told PTI.

Singh, accompanied by actress and another expelled SP leader Jaya Prada, was here to pay a visit to the Vindhvasini Devi shrine on the occasion of Ram Navami.

On his return, he said he will never go back to the SP. "Once I was expelled by the father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and then by the son (Akhilesh Yadav)…I would prefer sitting at home than going back to them," he said.

Regarding political parties, including the SP, questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Singh said, "If there is re-polling through ballot papers in the seats won by the SP-Congress combine (in Uttar Pradesh), they will lose most of them."

Earlier, at a press conference, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides hailing the decisions to close down illegal abattoirs and set up anti-Romeo squads in the state.

Replying to a query, he termed former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's questions on the Adityanath government's decision to waive farm loans as "absurd".

Singh said Akhilesh should not doubt the honesty of the current government as he himself had waived farm loans only up to Rs 50,000 of some selected banks like the District Cooperative Bank and the Land Development Bank.

The Rajya Sabha member also rejected rumours that he had conducted a special puja for the Mulayam Singh Yadav family before the recently-concluded state Assembly polls.

There were rumours within the SP that Singh had got a special puja performed in Vindhyachal, which led to the feud in the Yadav family.