Spl lecture on 'Contribution of Ambedkar towards Education for an Egalitarian Society













Chandigarh (The Hawk): The SC/ST Cell Panjab University Chandigarh and the Centre for Medical Physics, Panjab University while commemorating the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar ,organized a special online lecture on Contribution of Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar towards Education for an Egalitarian Society ,today.

Sh. Vijay Sampla, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) remembered the contributions of Dr. Ambedkar who worked tirelessly for the establishment of an egalitarian society. He stressed upon the role of education to uplift the marginalized sections of the society as advised by Babasaheb throughout his life. He cited the role of ancient literature in the development of modern society and also correlated the contributions of Babasaheb in taking India on the path of progress inclusively. He discussed the role of education for the development of modern society by citing the example of Babasaheb. Sh. Vijay Sampla expressed his commitment towards work in the capacity of a new responsibility as a Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He shared his plan to clear approximately 67000 pending cases on priority basis within six months. He also shared with the participants that the commission has already started an online portal to register different kinds of issues and grievances of the concerned. He appreciated the organizers for the conduct of this webinar to disseminate the ideas of Babasaheb.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar shared his views on the ideas of Dr. Ambedkar and urged that one should explore the managerial skills of Ambedkar towards the development of the society. He added that Babasaheb struggled throughout his life for equality, welfare of humanity and never gave up.

Earlier, Prof. M. C. Sidhu, Coordinator SC/ST Cell welcomed the guest spekers and the participants of the webinar. Speaking on this occasion, he emphasized on the equal opportunities of education for all.

Dr Naresh Kumar, UIET moderated this special lecture . Dr Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics introduced the chief patron. Dr Navjot, Deptt. of Political Science introduced the keynote speaker. Dr Kamla, USOL presented a vote of thanks.